Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $392,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

