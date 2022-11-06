Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $483,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $143.62 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

