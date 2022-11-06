Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,910,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

Shares of VRTX opened at $308.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $318.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

