Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $243.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

