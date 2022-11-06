Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 319 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.14.

NYSE NVO opened at $112.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

