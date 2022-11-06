Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE opened at $285.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.91. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

