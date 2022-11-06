Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 797 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $107.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

