Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. 15,204,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,441,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

