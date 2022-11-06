Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,240. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.