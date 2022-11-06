Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,633 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38.

