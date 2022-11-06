Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,354,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC remained flat at $37.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 208,420 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.