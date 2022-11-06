Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 60,039 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.