Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 50,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.47. 3,187,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,947. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.