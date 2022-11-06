Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,817,412 shares of company stock worth $226,877,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.53.

OXY traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,034,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,688,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.