Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,882,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,363,844. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

