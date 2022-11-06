Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,117. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

