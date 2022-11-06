LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

