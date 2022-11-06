Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $27.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSPD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 517.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,514 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

