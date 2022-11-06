Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Lincoln National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.2 %

LNC stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

