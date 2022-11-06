Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. 5,811,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 61.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 15.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National by 10.3% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 452,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.