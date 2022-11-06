Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0682 on Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $108.90 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

