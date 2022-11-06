Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.90 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LOW opened at $182.15 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.78.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 132,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

