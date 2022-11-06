M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.50 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered M.D.C. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Up 2.8 %

MDC stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.