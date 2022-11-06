MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $177-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.54 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.78-$0.82 EPS.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 7.2 %

MTSI stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. 1,165,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,477. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $87,901.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,087 shares of company stock valued at $56,805,339. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.