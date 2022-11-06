Mad River Investors Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mad River Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BATS CBOE opened at $128.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

