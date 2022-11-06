Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of MAIN traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.00. 536,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,242. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $597,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

