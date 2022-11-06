Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 536,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 66.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

