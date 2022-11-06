Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.05. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.62.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.