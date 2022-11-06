Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.05. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.62.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.