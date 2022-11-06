Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-1.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. Marriott International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.51-$6.58 EPS.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.7 %

MAR traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $148.96. 3,342,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.52 and its 200-day moving average is $155.62. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.43.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $426,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 88.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

