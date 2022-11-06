Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $219.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $227.00 to $219.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VAC opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $139,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

