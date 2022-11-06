Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRE. Raymond James increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised Martinrea International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.36 million and a PE ratio of 35.80. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.22.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

