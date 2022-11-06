Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,002. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.48 and its 200 day moving average is $330.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

