Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lessened by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

MA opened at $318.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

