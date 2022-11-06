Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,386,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Matterport in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTTR opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. Matterport has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

