MBA Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,066 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33.

