MBA Advisors LLC Has $175,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $16.11. 2,506,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

