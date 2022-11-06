MBA Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,109,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,597. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

