MBA Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 731,977 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after buying an additional 476,427 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,555,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 213,627 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 413,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.