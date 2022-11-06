MBA Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after buying an additional 3,373,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,101. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.