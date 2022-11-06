MBA Advisors LLC Raises Position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trean Insurance Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

