MBA Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.13. 7,620,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

