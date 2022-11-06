McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.62. 3,256,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,042. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $276.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.59 and a 200 day moving average of $251.14.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

