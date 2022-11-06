Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,232 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

