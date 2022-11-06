Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $196.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

