Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,726 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 148.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Humana by 69.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Humana by 11.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 93.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $552.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.71.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

