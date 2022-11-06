Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $67.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

