Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,391 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.28.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

