Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Cuts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,398 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,129,000 after acquiring an additional 837,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after buying an additional 245,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 45.3% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of PRGO opened at $39.26 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

