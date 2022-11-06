Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 9,290 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lowered its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after purchasing an additional 136,431 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,478,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,712,000 after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,248.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

