Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 268,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 133,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 74,011 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

